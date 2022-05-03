Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has received the approval of shareholders for the issuance of over two crore shares worth around Rs 3,850 crore on a preferential basis to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd. The current principal shareholder of Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd is IHC Capital Holding LLC.

Also read: These stocks propelled Gautam Adani to become fifth richest person in the world

At the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd, according to a regulatory filing. In a separate filing, the company said it has executed a share subscription agreement (SSA) on Monday with Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd for the issuance and allotment of 2,00,18,198 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company to the investor on preferential basis.

The 2,00,18,198 equity shares will be issued at a price of Rs 1,923.25 each (at a premium of Rs 1,913.25 per equity share), the filing said. The total issue size works out to be around Rs 3,850 crore.