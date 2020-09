Online insurer Acko announced it will invest $ 1.2 million in Pitstop, a car service and repair platform provider.

Acko said the investment will it "integrate the entire car ownership experience".

To conveniently manage their car ownership journey, Acko will also roll out Pitstop’s value-added services. This includes doorstep complete car servicing, repair work, disinfection and roadside assistance.

"This investment will further bolster Acko's engagement with customers in their car ownership life cycle. Additionally, the funding will boost our auto claim servicing potential and our promise of three day doorstep pick up, repair and delivery," the company said.

Ruchi Deepak, the Co-Founder of Acko said, "As the need for contactless transactions, quality service and transparency in insurance claims continues to grow, our investment will help accelerate business value and growth. We are delighted to partner with Pitstop and excited about the benefits our customers will realize through this agreement."

The partnership will currently be serviceable in five cities - Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune. Subsequently, the company will witness an expansion to more than 20 cities in order to deliver a standardised experience to all Acko customers.

As part of this agreement, all of Pitstop’s garages will be fully integrated with Acko’s claim settlement platform.