Energy efficiency rises for star-labelled ACs, market share of inverter ACs up over 75 times in past eight years

While Power Secretary Alok Kumar said that the star labelling program is achieving its intended outcome, BEE's Director General Abhay Bakre said that the government is committed to successfully implement the ICAP (India Cooling Action Plan).

The Union Ministry for Power has said that the Star Labelling Program of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has improved energy efficiency for all types of air-conditioners (ACs).

Data from BEE suggests that while energy efficiency rose from 43 percent for 1-star to 61 percent for the 5-star level among split ACs, it increased from 17 percent for 1-star to 13 percent for 5-star level among window ACs.