ABB India to automate Reliance Life Sciences' Nashik biopharma facilities

Engineering services company ABB India on Monday announced that it has bagged a major automation order from Reliance Life Sciences (RLS), to automate their new manufacturing plants in Nashik, Maharashtra. RLS' 160-acre facility at Nashik will house manufacturing plants for plasma proteins, biopharmaceuticals, oncology pharmaceuticals, and vaccines, ABB India said in a filing.

The company will deploy automation and control solutions for their new biosimilars and plasma proteins manufacturing facilities in Nashik.

"Large-scale biotechnology production presents distinct and complex process and automation challenges. These processes adhere to strict regulatory guidelines to ensure product quality, and ABB’s System 800xA® solution reduces manufacturing errors and ensures high-quality yields. It interfaces seamlessly with various skid systems and is used extensively for seamless operator interaction, batch control, and production information on the factory floor," it said.

“We are proud to partner with Reliance Life Sciences on this critical project. This collaboration will reinforce our position in the pharma and life sciences market, where, as a technology provider, we see tremendous potential for growth and innovation,” said G Balaji, SVP, Head of Energy Industries, ABB India.

“With India rapidly progressing as a prominent biopharmaceutical manufacturing hub, we find ourselves well-poised to ride the wave of the industrial revolution driven by the adoption of automation in these segments, which is pivotal for large-scale production with quality assurance.”

System 800xA® will be installed in a virtualized environment for RLS, ABB India said. "Virtualization brings many cost and operational benefits by simplifying how servers are managed and maintained. It significantly reduces the IT footprint and thus resultant operational costs. ABB’s multichannel remote I/O solutions will enable streamlined data communication, reduce wiring, declutter the hardware footprint in the plant, and improve space utilization and faster project execution. As installation is for a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit, the DCS would be supplied in compliance with US FDA 21 CFR Part 11, to meet the required standards.

“Reliance Life Sciences has a tradition of leveraging automation technologies in its manufacturing processes, as part of its larger objectives in quality and productivity,” said KV Subramaniam, President of Reliance Life Sciences. “The partnership with ABB is not just part of this continuum, but also a step up in terms of virtualization and process control.”

Reliance Life Sciences has the largest number of biosimilars in the market in India and is under development globally. By scaling up its manufacturing facilities, the company aims to produce highquality biosimilars at an affordable cost.

