Abans Holdings reports net profit at Rs 70 crore, unveils expansion plans

Abans Holdings Limited, a diversified financial services company, showcased significant growth across various financial metrics, reinforcing its position as a key player in the industry. For the financial year 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 70.3 crore, a growth of 14 percent Y-o-Y as compared to the net profit of Rs 61.8 crore in FY22.

The operating profit during FY23 grew 15 percent Y-o-Y to Rs 76 crore. Revenue from operation during FY23 was reported at Rs 1,150.97 crore, a rise of 80.2 percent Y-o-Y as compared to revenue of Rs 638.62 crore in FY22. Agency income surged by 83 percent YoY, reaching Rs 43 crore in Mar 23. EPS for the FY23 stood at Rs 14.81 per share. The company continues to maintain strong risk management with net NPA continuing to remain at zero.

In addition to this, Abans Holdings aims to expand beyond its current holding company status and also act as sponsors and investment managers for managing schemes floated by all categories of Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).