Business Aavishkaar Capital, Circulate Capital invest $18 million in NEPRA Updated : November 13, 2020 12:08 PM IST Existing investor Aavishkaar Capital undertook a partial exit from its earlier fund, which had first invested in 2013 in the company, as a part of this round. The company will utilize the fresh investment to further expand its geographic footprint and scale its operations.