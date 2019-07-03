Business
Aarti Industries to trade ex-personal care business tomorrow; EV of demerged biz pegged at Rs 144 crore
Updated : July 03, 2019 02:03 PM IST
In tomorrow’s trading session, Aarti Industries should trade lower by around Rs 70 because of the adjustments made with respect to demerger.
The overall debt of the company is about Rs 2,000 crore.
