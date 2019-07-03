Aarti Industries to trade ex-personal care business tomorrow; EV of demerged biz pegged at Rs 144 crore

Aarti Industries, one of the major producers of benzene-based derivatives in the country, will be trading its ex- home and personal care business tomorrow. The move is aimed at focusing on the main specialty chemicals business.

The home and personal care business will get demerged into Aarti Surfactants and shareholders of Aarti Industries will get one share of Aarti Surfactants for every 10 shares held. Aarti Surfactants will be listed at a later stage.

The home and personal care business contributed 6 percent of the total FY19 revenues of the company at Rs 310 crore. It contributes around 4 percent of the total capital employed of the company. In FY19 this business posted a negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of Rs 2 crore, because higher input costs hit the margins of the company though the volume growth was good.

While the revenues of the segment have been increasing, the EBIT have been quite volatile.

The enterprise value of the demerged business is pegged around Rs 144 crore, considering that the EBITDA of the company for FY19 is Rs 12 crore and the closest peer trades at 12X EV/EBITDA.

The overall debt of the company is about Rs 2000 crore and a small portion will be attributed to this segment. Considering the same, various scenarios for market capitalisation and price of the company are given below.

Hence, in tomorrow’s trading session, Aarti Industries should trade lower by around Rs 70 because of the adjustments made with respect to demerger. And also, as the enterprise value indicates, the valuation of the segment is very small and it will be interesting to see the future growth trajectory of the company as it is majorly a B2C model, and has clients like Unilever, Dabur, 3M and supplies non-ionic surfactants which include concentrates for shampoo, hand wash, dish wash and oral care.