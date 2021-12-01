Aarti Industries expects to maintain 20-25% topline growth; plans capex of Rs 350 crore

Aarti Industries has qualified for the PLI scheme for the pharmaceutical sector under 'Group C'. Rashesh Gogri, VC & MD of the company, said that they will continue to maintain 20-25 percent topline growth. The company will also be spending close to Rs 350 crore for capex, starting from this year itself.

As many as 55 companies are expected to benefit from the Union Government's PLI scheme for the pharmaceutical sector. The scheme will provide financial incentives worth over Rs 15,000 crore. Aarti Industries has qualified for the PLI scheme under 'Group C'. Around 35 companies that qualify under this category will get Rs 1,750 crore, which translates to around Rs 50 crore per firm over a period of 6 years.

Rashesh Gogri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aarti Industries, said, “Prime Minister has released his PLI scheme of Rs 15,500 crore for focusing on innovation and manufacturing in pharma sector and we have qualified under manufacturing of API, KSM and drug intermediates. So, we will be focusing on this space.”

Gogri added, “We will be investing close to Rs 350 crore in our new large complex for manufacturing these products and the capex will start from this year.”

On growth, he added, “Pharma side is small in terms of the overall size of the company and we have announced splitting of the company into a pharma company and a chemical company. So in pharma, we anticipate this kind of a focus going forward also. So 20 to 25 percent topline growth is what we will continue to maintain.”

On raising funds, Gogri said, “We came out with a QIP earlier this year and we raised capital there and it will be a mixture of debt and the equity. A large part of it will be the QIP money as well as internal accruals."

