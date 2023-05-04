A look at inspiring journey of Ajay Banga, the first-ever India born World Bank President

3 Min(s) Read
Ajay Banga will begin his term as the World Bank President on June 2, taking over from David Malpass who is stepping down early from the role.
The World Bank has confirmed that Indian-origin American corporate leader Ajay Banga will be the next president of the institution. Banga will take charge at a crucial time when the World Bank is looking to reshape its role in addressing climate change.
In a statement on Wednesday, the World Bank said that it aims to work with Banga on “all the World Bank Group's ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries.”
Ajay Banga was the sole candidate nominated by the United States for the top job. He is set to begin his new role on June 2 for a five-year term, taking over from David Malpass, who is stepping down early.