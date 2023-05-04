English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsA look at inspiring journey of Ajay Banga, the first ever India born World Bank President

A look at inspiring journey of Ajay Banga, the first-ever India born World Bank President

A look at inspiring journey of Ajay Banga, the first-ever India born World Bank President
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 2:02:04 PM IST (Published)

Ajay Banga will begin his term as the World Bank President on June 2, taking over from David Malpass who is stepping down early from the role.

The World Bank has confirmed that Indian-origin American corporate leader Ajay Banga will be the next president of the institution. Banga will take charge at a crucial time when the World Bank is looking to reshape its role in addressing climate change.

Recommended Articles

View All
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


In a statement on Wednesday, the World Bank said that it aims to work with Banga on “all the World Bank Group's ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries.”
Ajay Banga was the sole candidate nominated by the United States for the top job. He is set to begin his new role on June 2 for a five-year term, taking over from David Malpass, who is stepping down early.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X