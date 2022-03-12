‘A job that satisfies’: Warren Buffet’s career advice to students

Ace investor Warren Buffet built his fortune through investing and asset management. He started with Berkshire Hathaway, a failing textile company in New England, which he turned into one of the world’s most valuable enterprises.

For this 91-year-old CEO and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, work doesn’t really feel like “work”. And that is what he advises students to look for in a job – something that satisfies a deeper need than just monetary and fiscal gains.

That’s what Buffed reiterated in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

“I have urged that they (students) seek employment in the field and with the kind of people they would select, if they had no need for money,” Buffet wrote.

Buffet was cautious to say that not everyone was in a privileged position to act on this advice. “Economic realities, I acknowledge, may interfere with that kind of search. Even so, I urge the students never to give up the quest, for when they find that sort of job, they will no longer be ‘working’,” he added.

Before Berkshire Hathway, Buffet did all sorts of jobs including working as a part-timer along with Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, at Buffet’s grandfather’s grocery store. Buffet later sold securities while Munger found a career in law. Despite their promising careers, the duo didn’t find satisfaction until they joined Berkshire Hathaway.

Since then, both have tried to ensure that the company is filled with people with similar thought process and individuals that they would enjoy working with.

“It’s a joy in life to join with managers such as Paul Andrews or the Berkshire families I told you about last year. In our home office, we employ decent and talented people – no jerks. Turnover averages, perhaps, one person per year,” Buffet said.

While Buffet has been following this mantra for decades, having taught it to his students at the University of Nebraska-Omaha until 2018, it's only recently that companies have understood the importance of job satisfaction for the overall efficiency, growth and lifecycle of an organisation through research.