95% HR professionals say employee experience will influence hiring, reveals report

With changing times the nature of work has considerably changed. And the changing work culture has consequently influence the way employees are hired at companies. About 95 percent of the human resource professionals in India believe that employee experience will shape the future of HR in the coming years, revealed a report.

However, employee experience is not just the number of years a worker has on his resume. "The employee experience (EX) is everything an employee observes, feels, and interacts with as a part of their company, " according to the 10th annual edition of the LinkedIn Global Talent Trends 2020.

In India, 77 percent of talent professionals say they are increasingly focused on employee experience to increase employee retention. However, almost half the respondents (44 percent) said that a leadership's lack of focus and prioritization are a significant barrier to improving employee experience.

Analytics is increasingly the buzzword in practically every industry and hiring is not untouched by it. Algorithms will play an ever more critical role in deciding who gets hired. Ninety two percent of the survey respondent in India said that people analytics will be very important in shaping the future of HR and recruiting.

Further, the report expounded upon the importance of internal recruiting, with 96 percent of respondents in the country placing their bets on internal hiring.

"Top ways internal candidates are recruited are through jobs on internal job board and hiring managers reaching out to employees they know," the LinkedIn report said.

Internal recruiting matters because it improves retention, accelerates new hire productivity, and accelerates hiring process, the report added.

The importance of a multi-generational and multi-cultural workplace has been well established. And 80 percent of HR professionals in India agree that having generational diversity at workplace plays an important factor in recruitment efforts.

"Carving out new career paths, offering flexible benefits, developing longevity strategies and promoting informal interactions across generations are some of the ways in which companies are driving a radical explosion in workforce age diversity," the report added.