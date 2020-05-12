Business 69% Indians say brands need to take care of employees during pandemic Updated : May 12, 2020 03:08 PM IST The findings showed that peoples' trust in the government increased by 72 per cent during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. When it comes to brand communications, Indians are more interested in the operational impact of COVID-19 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365