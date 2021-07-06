63 Moons moves NCLAT, challenges Piramal's DHFL acquisition

Mumbai-based financial services firm 63 Moons Technologies on Tuesday moved National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) nod for Piramal's resolution plan.

It is seeking interim protection from NCLAT, saying that the plan execution is subject to NCLAT nod.

The Mumbai-based company said the current resolution plan is " contrary to law " and “against the interest of all DHFL's creditors, including NCD (non-convertible debentures) holders.” The company holds over Rs 200 crore worth of NCDs in the troubled mortgage lender.

To be updated.