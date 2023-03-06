Financial planners believe that there is a need for more women financial advisors who are qualified and certified. Because of conditioning and inhibitions, women feel intimidated to ask questions. They can open up more in front of women financial advisors.
49 percent of the women in the country are either not investing at all or are unaware of their investments, this was the key finding of LXME's Women and Money Power Report 2022. According to women financial advisors, many women have been made to believe that men manage money better, which is a myth.
Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, India’s first women-centric financial platform, believes that, “Women work hard at earning and saving their money but usually stop there".
Gupta says that women have to shed their inhibitions and believe in their decision making for their own good. She says women have mental blocks like, 'it's risky', 'its not my cup of tea', 'what if something goes wrong' and it is very important to break these barriers.
“Many women we speak to believe that the man should be the decision maker- My husband/father takes decisions for our family finances. This leads to women becoming unsure of stepping into the game. The stereotype of this being a man’s domain. She says that women feel that they might have to take career breaks because of family responsibilities and hence they can’t be the decision makers. It is important to understand that you have to take your money- as your money and take smarter decisions,” said Dilshad Billimoria of Dilzer Consultants.
Here are five investment tips each from both Prithi Rathi Gupta and Dilshad Billimoria.
PRITHI RATHI GUPTA, FOUNDER, LXME
DILSHAD BILLIMORIA, DILZER CONSULTANTS
