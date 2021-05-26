  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Business

43rd GST Council meeting: All you need to know about schedule, agenda and expectations

Updated : May 26, 2021 13:08:39 IST

43rd meeting of the GST Council will be held virtually via video conferencing at 11am on May 28.
The last meeting was held in October last year.
The issues of compensation to states and GST on essential medical supplies are expected to dominate discussion at the meeting
43rd GST Council meeting: All you need to know about schedule, agenda and expectations
Published : May 26, 2021 01:08 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

About 577 Covid orphans reported so far by states since April 1: Smriti Irani

About 577 Covid orphans reported so far by states since April 1: Smriti Irani

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement