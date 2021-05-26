43rd GST Council meeting: All you need to know about schedule, agenda and expectations Updated : May 26, 2021 13:08:39 IST 43rd meeting of the GST Council will be held virtually via video conferencing at 11am on May 28. The last meeting was held in October last year. The issues of compensation to states and GST on essential medical supplies are expected to dominate discussion at the meeting Published : May 26, 2021 01:08 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply