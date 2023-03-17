3 injured in gas pipeline explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout

According to reports, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board was digging the road when the pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses. The leakage has been sealed at the moment and the injured have been hospitalised.

Three people suffered injuries after a GAIL gas pipeline exploded in Bengaluru's HSR layout in Sector 7 on Thursday.

In a statement, GAIL said a fire incident has been reported in Bengaluru city due to unauthorised third-party damage to the GAIL gas network at 23rd Cross, HSR layout. A local contractor associated with Water and Sewerage Agency caused the damage without any prior intimation to/consent of GAIL Gas and didn’t even have information regarding the gas leakage and fled the site.

The gas caught fire in the nearby dwelling area wherein 2 occupants were reported to have suffered minor burn injuries apparently due to the above. The GAIL Gas Quick Response Team (QRT) and fire-fighting team reached the site in less than 5 mins and extinguished the fire and controlled the situation, the company said.

It is also learned that in past similar incidents have been reported against the erring contractor. The conduct of the erring contractor has been reported to the authorities, who have assured strict action, it added.