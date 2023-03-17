Breaking News
X
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness News3 injured in gas pipeline explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout

3 injured in gas pipeline explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout

3 injured in gas pipeline explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Mar 17, 2023 12:11:19 AM IST (Published)

According to reports, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board was digging the road when the pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses. The leakage has been sealed at the moment and the injured have been hospitalised.

Three people suffered injuries after a GAIL gas pipeline exploded in Bengaluru's HSR layout in Sector 7 on Thursday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services

Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services

Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements

TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements

Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

More than just a gig worker | This report 'delivers' insights into their lives, dreams

More than just a gig worker | This report 'delivers' insights into their lives, dreams

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Zee 5 says it will 'learn from competition' before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Zee 5 says it will 'learn from competition' before deciding restrictions on password sharing

Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to reports, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board was digging the road when the pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses. The leakage has been sealed at the moment and the injured have been hospitalised.
In a statement, GAIL said a fire incident has been reported in Bengaluru city due to unauthorised third-party damage to the GAIL gas network at 23rd Cross, HSR layout. A local contractor associated with Water and Sewerage Agency caused the damage without any prior intimation to/consent of GAIL Gas and didn’t even have information regarding the gas leakage and fled the site.
Also Read: Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, Both pilots killed
The gas caught fire in the nearby dwelling area wherein 2 occupants were reported to have suffered minor burn injuries apparently due to the above. The GAIL Gas Quick Response Team (QRT) and fire-fighting team reached the site in less than 5 mins and extinguished the fire and controlled the situation, the company said.
It is also learned that in past similar incidents have been reported against the erring contractor. The conduct of the erring contractor has been reported to the authorities, who have assured strict action, it added.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Gail India

Next Article

TCS MD Resigns Highlights: Rajesh Gopinathan quits, K Krithivasan appointed as CEO Designate

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X