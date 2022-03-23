270 notices sent to e-commerce players for breaching country of origin norm: Choubey

The government has issued 270 notices since January 2021 to e-commerce players for violation of provisions related to country of origin, and over Rs 56 lakh have been collected as compounding fees from such online companies, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha , Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 provides, in the case of imported products, for mandatory declaration of country of origin on the digital and electronic networks used for e-commerce transactions.

The Act also provides for penalty in case of violations and authorizes the state governments to take action thereon. "The Legal Metrology Office of the Department of Consumer Affairs has issued 270 notices since January 1, 2021 to e-commerce entities for violation of provisions pertaining to country of origin and an amount of approximately Rs 56,40,500 in the form of compounding fees has been realized from such e-commerce companies," Choubey said.

