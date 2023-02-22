27 coal mines to be auctioned from February 27

In a bid to familiarise bidders with the auction process, mock e-auction will be conducted on February 24.

The coal ministry has announced that 27 coal mines will be auctioned in the upcoming round of commercial mines auction that begins on February 27.

In November last year, the coal ministry launched the auction process for 141 coal and lignite mines. The ministry stated that after the technical evaluation was completed, 27 coal mines that had received more than one bid will be put up for auction from Monday, February 27, 2023.

The ministry launched the 6th round and 2nd attempt of 5th round of commercial coal mines auctions on November 3, 2022, which received an unprecedented response from the industry.