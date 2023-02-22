27 coal mines to be auctioned from February 27

In a bid to familiarise bidders with the auction process, mock e-auction will be conducted on February 24.
The coal ministry has announced that 27 coal mines will be auctioned in the upcoming round of commercial mines auction that begins on February 27.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president
Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read
Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India
Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means
Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns
Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
In November last year, the coal ministry launched the auction process for 141 coal and lignite mines. The ministry stated that after the technical evaluation was completed, 27 coal mines that had received more than one bid will be put up for auction from Monday, February 27, 2023.
”After completion of technical evaluation, 27 coal mines which received more than one bid, will be put up for forward auction from Monday, February 27, 2023 onwards,” the ministry said in a statement.
To familiarise bidders with the auction process, a mock e-auction will be conducted on February 24.
The ministry launched the 6th round and 2nd attempt of 5th round of commercial coal mines auctions on November 3, 2022, which received an unprecedented response from the industry.
The ministry further added that 96 bids were received for 36 coal mines, including participation from many first-time bidders, reflecting the enthusiasm among the bidders and the positive sentiment about the coal mining sector.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!