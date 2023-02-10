22BET ropes in Brendon Mccullum as new brand ambassador

The move to rope New Zealand firepower Brendon Mccullum by 22BET was speculated for a long time and after a brief round of positive discussion, 22BET was successful in their endeavours to make Mccullum be the face of the brand.

22BET has roped in famous New Zealand all-rounder ‘Brendon Barrie Mccullum’ as their brand ambassador. The move is suggested to have added value to India's leading sports gaming site. 22BET, in recent times, has emerged as one of the most reliable and legal gaming websites running worldwide.

As per the top-level management at 22BET, the decision to onboard Brendon Mccullum as the Brand Ambassador was taken keeping in the mind several factors such as His fan base among Cricket Enthusiast across the globe, His track record and popularity in India due to his performance for various team in the mega Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sharing more insights on the decision to rope Kiwi Allrounder ‘Brendon Mccullum’ as the Brand Ambassador, the CEO of 22BET stated, “It is indeed a privilege to have a living Cricketing Legend ‘Brendon Mccullum’ be associated with us in the capacity of a Brand Ambassador. We, at 22BET, truly believe that Mccullum is an iconic figure in the realm of sports and this is what our platform also stands for.”

22BET provides a secure and safe gaming experience as an informational website for reputable online players in India. It has also emerged as one of the top informational websites for online gaming in India.

22BET along with the ambassadorship of Mccullum will hit centuries of players. 22BET is the leading legal online gaming site for all sports lovers, giving them an experience worth remembering while playing and winning big.