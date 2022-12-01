2023 Deal Street Outlook: Street cautiously optimistic on mergers and acquisitions, sees boost in infra funding

As 2022 comes to end, the latest episode of Big Deal focuses on the year that was for deal street, the key highlights, , and then also crystal gazes into what's coming and picking up on the key trends for next year.

Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India, and Zia Mody, Founding Partner at AZB & Partners, delve deep into deal trends and give their perspective.

Mody said, “Certainly the situation with Russia and Ukraine and the whole disaffection — if you like — with China, has had only one beneficiary in that sense, which is India. So I think that the deal outlook, if you like, for the next year, it won't be bad, but it will be slow and steady. I think what will make it a bit slow is the valuation reset it is happening, but it’s happening slower than we as intermediaries would like to do deals.”

Girotra said, “India stood out in terms of growth compared to the other countries, and also we are benefiting enormously from the structural reforms that we took undertook in the last 10 years, and the reforms that we are promising to take undertake in the next 10 years."

Girotra said she is cautiously optimistic and that she strongly believes that India will attract a lot of capital, just because of what it has done in the past. "I believe that capital will not just come into the few sectors that it used to come into play the Indian demographics, but in a wider set of sectors as people are getting more comfortable on India as a as an economy and the Indian government and its seriousness to reforms.”

