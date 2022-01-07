2 of 3 people want mandatory work from home to avoid mass COVID-19 spread, finds survey

As cities start reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, a recent survey shows two out of three people prefer to shift to mandatory work from home, wherever possible.

According to LocalCircles, a Community Social Media platform, which conducted the survey, 58 percent of those employed are currently physically working at their workplaces, only 36 percent say the workplace they or their family member work at has good air ventilation. Thus, people are of a view that the governments must consider implementing work from home in all districts/cities where the positivity rate is over 0.5 percent, given the week over week growth in cases.

The survey demographics show that it received more than 28,000 responses. Sixty-three percent of the participants were men while 37 percent were women. Of them, 47 percent of respondents were from tier 1 districts, 35 percent from tier 2 and 18 percent were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts. The respondents for the survey were only those engaged in the organised sector.

The survey asked citizens employed in public and private sectors about their current going-to-work situation. Forty percent said they are “going to work regularly” and 18 percent said that they were going to work a few days a week and the rest were working from home, according to the survey findings.

Breaking down the poll, 18 percent said they are “working from home and just going for some meetings” and 24 percent said, “working from home only and not going for any meetings”. On an aggregate basis, 58 percent of those employed in the public or private sector are currently working physically at their workplace. This question in the survey received 8,478 responses.

Since the government and doctors are advising towards being in a well-ventilated environment to avoid the spread of the virus, people were asked how ventilated is their workplace.

“Citizens were asked if the workplace they or their family member(s) go to work have access to the outside air through doors and windows, 21% of citizens surveyed said their workplace doesn’t have good air ventilation. There were only 36% of citizens who said the workplace they or their family members work at has good air ventilation, while 39% said it is partially ventilated. Four percent of citizens did not have an opinion. This question in the survey received 9,090 responses.”

Similarly, the final question the citizens surveyed were asked was, whether mandatory work from home (for desk jobs) should be implemented given the rising Omicron and overall cases and risk of poorly ventilated indoor working spaces.