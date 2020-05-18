Business 15 of our unicorns can go bankrupt due to COVID-19 crisis: SoftBank Updated : May 18, 2020 06:13 PM IST Masayoshi Son, Chief Executive Officer of SoftBank said several unicorns had fallen into the "valley of coronavirus". However, he did not name them. Son said going forward SoftBank would take a cautious approach to both future investments as well as current investments. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365