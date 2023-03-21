1068 products identified across 761 districts under ODOP scheme: DPIIT

ODOP products have been included in all gifts given at G20 and B20 events. These products are also being showcased in Indian missions abroad, giving them wider exposure and potentially opening up new markets.
In a major development, 1068 products have been identified across 761 districts under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country, DPIIT Joint Secretary Manmeet Nanda said on Tuesday.
The scheme is managed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
ODOP initiative is operationally merged with ‘Districts as Export Hub (DEH)’ initiative of the DGFT, Department of Commerce, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as a major stakeholder .
Nanda said that the ODOP scheme may be merged with the districts as export hubs scheme, however the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will take a decision on the same.
The DPIIT has also announced that an A to Z ODOP campaign will be undertaken, along with capacity building initiatives to further promote these products. Additionally, a 3D, immersive ODOP promenade was recently showcased in Davos, Switzerland, garnering praise for its innovative approach.
Many of the ODOP products are Geographical Indication (GI) tagged, which means they are linked to a specific region and have unique qualities attributable to that area. Such products will be promoted via both the ODOP and export hubs platforms.
The ODOP scheme aims to take local products to the national and international levels to strengthen economy. As per the ministry, the Centre initiated ODOP to realise the true potential of a district, fueling economic growth, generating employment and rural entrepreneurship, taking to the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
The ODOP Initiative is aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country, enabling holistic socio-economic growth across all regions. The objective is to focus on District of the country as unit for converting into a manufacturing and export hub by identifying products with export potential in the District.
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
