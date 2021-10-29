10 golden quotes that catch the spirit of Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Indian marque investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the latest entrant to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy list 2021 with an annual donation of Rs 50 crore to the education sector, averaging approximately Rs 13.69 lakh per day.

The 61-year-old billionaire investor, who is seen as India’s Warren Buffett, runs private equity and asset management firm Rare Enterprises . Jhunjhunwala is a chartered accountant who started his journey with a capital investment of Rs 5,000 in 1985. As of September, Jhunjhunwala and his family’s total net worth stood at Rs 22,300 crore, according to Hurun's rich list.

As we celebrate the power of giving, here are 10 golden quotes of India’s Big Bull.

“Build a fighting spirit -- take the bad with the good.”

"Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.”

“Prepare for losses. Losses are part and parcel of stock market investor life.”

“You do not succeed without obsession.”

“Never invest at unreasonable valuations. Never run for companies which are in limelight.”

“Hastily taken decisions always result in heavy losses. Take your time before putting money in any stock.”

“See the world as it is, rather than what you would like it to be.”

“Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it.”

“Stock markets are always right. Never time the market.”

“Learn from mistakes. Learn to take a loss.”