Aviation
Zurich Airport to develop Delhi's second airport at Jewar
Updated : November 29, 2019 04:42 PM IST
Zurich Airport has surpassed the bids submitted by Adani Group and GMR to win the construction award.
A global tender was floated to hire a developer for the proposed airport on May 30 by the NIAL.
The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and cost Rs 4,588 crore as it is expected to be completed by 2023.
