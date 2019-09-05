Your face will be your ID at Delhi airport from September 6. Here's how
Updated : September 05, 2019 06:31 PM IST
Part of Government’s Digi Yatra initiative, the facility would be officially launched at Terminal 3
Trial run is valid for a period of three months and participation is voluntary
The airport has taken technical and software support from Vision Box
