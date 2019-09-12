Aviation
Your behaviour will soon be under watch at airports, says report
Updated : September 12, 2019 10:18 AM IST
According to the report, fifty officials of the agency, which is entrusted for civil aviation security in India, are being trained by the US to analyse passenger behaviour.
The security system developed by the agency, the report said, will include officers studying travellers for extraordinary behaviour such as stress, fear, deception, etc.
