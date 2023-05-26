The new terminal is 16 times bigger than the existing one and is equipped to handle 400 passengers versus 50 so far at peak hours. At present, Kanpur airport is directly connected to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, May 26, inaugurated the New Civil Enclave at Kanpur airport. The newly-built terminal building of the airport aims to enhance the passenger facilities and connectivity. At present, Kanpur airport is directly connected to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

On the inauguration of the new terminal, the UP CM congratulated the people of the state, saying, 'New Uttar Pradesh' is taking "new flights of development along with land and water."

"We have to do the development but also respect the heritage. In the new Civil Enclave of Kanpur Airport, you will find development and respect for heritage. The style of the ancient temples of Kanpur has been engraved in this building," he tweeted in Hindi.

Here is all you need to know about the new terminal of the airport:

Area and Cost

The new terminal building of the airport is 16 times bigger than the existing terminal — at a project cost of Rs 150 crore. It spans across an area of 6,243 square metres.

The exterior of the building depicts the architecture of Kanpur's JK temple, while the interiors are based on various local themes. It includes the city's leather industries, textiles and renowned public figures.

Facilities and capabilities

The new terminal is equipped to handle 400 passengers during peak hours, compared to 50 passengers in the existing building. There are eight check-in counters, and three conveyor belts with one located in the departure hall and two in the arrival hall, ensuring efficient check-in processes and smooth baggage handling and collection for passengers.

The terminal has a spacious concessionaire area covering 850 square meters, offering a diverse range of retail and dining options for travellers. Besides, tactile paths have been made to ensure accessibility and ease of navigation for passengers with visual impairments.

On the city side of the terminal, there are 150 car parking spaces and two bus parking spaces, ensuring ample parking facilities for commuters. It has the capacity for parking three A321 and B737 types of aircraft along with a new link Taxi Track of 713m X 23m.

In addition, the terminal building is equipped with various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, rainwater harvesting to recharge the groundwater table, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, and use of recycled water for landscaping. A solar power plant with a capacity of 100 KWp has also been set up and has been provided to meet GRIHA-IV ratings.