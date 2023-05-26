The new terminal is 16 times bigger than the existing one and is equipped to handle 400 passengers versus 50 so far at peak hours. At present, Kanpur airport is directly connected to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, May 26, inaugurated the New Civil Enclave at Kanpur airport. The newly-built terminal building of the airport aims to enhance the passenger facilities and connectivity. At present, Kanpur airport is directly connected to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

On the inauguration of the new terminal, the UP CM congratulated the people of the state, saying, 'New Uttar Pradesh' is taking "new flights of development along with land and water."

"We have to do the development but also respect the heritage. In the new Civil Enclave of Kanpur Airport, you will find development and respect for heritage. The style of the ancient temples of Kanpur has been engraved in this building," he tweeted in Hindi.