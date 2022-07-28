Yemeni engineer envisions futuristic nuclear-fuelled sky hotel that never needs to land — find out more

Yemeni engineer Hashem Al-Ghaili has unveiled a vision for the future of travel and luxury. Al-Ghaili posted a video on YouTube proposing a giant nuclear-powered sky hotel, the ‘Sky Cruise,’ which will be a nuclear-powered aircraft that could accommodate 5,000 passengers.

The promotional video promises restaurants, shopping malls, theatres in the sky as well as gyms, theatres and a swimming pool. It also claims that the massive aircraft will never need to land and could stay airborne for years.

Here’s how the ‘Sky Cruise’ will work

1.

The ‘Sky Cruise’ is a hybrid of a luxury cruise and a plane with 20 engines powered by nuclear fusion.

2. The flying hotel would never run out of power and could remain airborne for several years, “without ever touching the ground.”

3. Supplies and even passengers would be delivered to the hotel via traditional commercial jets. Also, all technical maintenance and repairs would be conducted mid-air.

4. The flying hotel's 20 electric engines will be solely powered by nuclear fusion energy that creates no waste or by-products.

5. According to the promo video, the sky hotel would feature a large ‘panoramic hall’ with a glass-like transparent ceiling, offering 360-degree view of the skies.

6. It will also feature a main entertainment deck, which would contain shopping malls, sports centres, swimming pools, restaurants, bars, children’s playgrounds, theatres and cinemas.

7. A separate section is proposed to be dedicated to events and business meetings, as well as wedding halls.

8. The promo video claims the flying hotel is big enough to accommodate over 5,000 guests.

9. It also believed to be completely autonomous with no pilots needing to fly it.