World airports body urges India to reject proposal of restrictions on duty-free sales
Updated : January 22, 2020 07:01 PM IST
The industry body of the world’s airports has urged the government to reject the proposed and maintain status quo on existing norms as the move discourages private capital in airports.
While fragrances and cosmetics account for the majority of duty-free sales in several aviation markets overseas, wine and spirits are the top duty-free segment in India.
Association of private airport operators in India has already estimated a loss of Rs 650 crore per annum, loss of 8,000-10,000 jobs and hike in airfares if the proposed restrictions are approved.
