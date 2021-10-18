Witnessing recovery in Q2; international traffic remains a concern, says AAI Chairman

Part of company's capex requirement would be met through borrowing but it won't put much of a strain on the financials, he said.

As air passenger traffic picks up, Airports Authority of India (AAI) hopes that it will be able to post better financial results for the current financial year.

The airport operator had posted a loss for the first time in 25 years in FY21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Anu Sharma, Chairman of the Airport Authority of India Sanjeev Kumar said that if third wave of COVID doesn't come, then they may not post any operating losses in the current year.

"Q1FY22 was bad but we are seeing recovery in Q2. Fortunately for us, the recovery over the last two months has been quite stable and steep. International traffic is a concern as of now. I am hopeful that if the third wave of COVID doesn't come, then this year we may not post any operating losses."

"Our CAPEX requirements are quite big and some part of that CAPEX would be met through borrowing which we are confident that we would be able to get the best rate in the market and it won't be much of a strain on the financials of the company."

