Aviation
With Rs 60,000 crore debt, disinvestment-bound Air India stops issuing tickets on credit to government agencies
Updated : December 26, 2019 07:29 PM IST
While disinvestment-bound Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore, its current total debt is over Rs 60,000 crore.
In total, government agencies owe around Rs 268 crore to the national carrier.
