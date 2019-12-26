#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
With Rs 60,000 crore debt, disinvestment-bound Air India stops issuing tickets on credit to government agencies

Updated : December 26, 2019 07:29 PM IST

While disinvestment-bound Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore, its current total debt is over Rs 60,000 crore.
In total, government agencies owe around Rs 268 crore to the national carrier.
cnbc two logos
