  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom

Updated : September 13, 2020 05:10 PM IST

As COVID19 grounds swaths of airline fleets, companies that profit off the dismantling and trade of aircraft parts are seeing early signs of an expected rebound in activity as carriers accelerate plane retirements.
Fewer twin-aisle planes flying internationally means less demand for their parts, with the exception of certain aircraft used to transport cargo.
With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement