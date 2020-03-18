  • SENSEX
Will fight till skies to keep Air India flying and stop its sale, tells parliamentary panel members to its chief

Updated : March 18, 2020 09:47 PM IST

The members commended the airline and its staff for evacuating Indians from abroad in time of need, like during the time of the pandemic.
The government on March 13 had extended the deadline for submitting bids to buy state-run Air India by about one-and-a-half months till April 30.
One of the TMC MPs, who is part of the parliamentary panel, said that it is only Air India and its staff that comes forward to rescue Indians from abroad during crucial times, according to sources.
