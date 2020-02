Nelco Ltd, a Tata Group company, is now an in-flight internet service provider and has partnered with Panasonic Avionics Corporation for the same.

The VSAT solutions provider in India, in partnership with Panasonic Avionics, will provide in-flight connectivity on Vistara, the airline jointly owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Vistara will use this service on its wide-body B787and A321, primarily on long-haul international flights from March-April.

With the in-flight communication service becoming operational, it will be possible for international aircraft flying over India as well as domestic airlines to offer broadband internet services to its passengers on board.

Nelco had operationalised its maritime communication service in September 2019 and hence it has now activated its complete license of in-flight and maritime communication service in India.

Nelco aims to achieve a leadership position in the segment of in-flight internet connectivity provider and sees huge growth potential for this service.

"Airlines will be able to optimize their operations, there will be additional onboard revenue streams, the faster turnaround time for aircraft and real-time monitoring of engine, components will be possible in a more efficient manner and there is also a potential for value addition," Chairman and Managing Director P. J. Nath said.

Nelco will use Indian satellite GSAT-14 for the service.

India opened its airspace and waters to broadband internet service in May 2018 when the department of telecom approved the recommendations on the same from the regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

"Many airlines offer free of charge WiFi to frequent flyers, many offer it to all passengers on board, many offer a customised business model, this is for the airline to choose. There can be a premium package for streaming services like that for Netflix. Each airline will set the base price for their services separately," Tom Eskola, Vice-president, Panasonic Avionics said