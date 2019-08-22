Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market extends losses, Nifty below 10,900 level; DLF slumps 18%
Asia shares find support, still waiting on stimulus
Oil prices rise after US crude stocks draw
Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise
Home Aviation
Aviation

Why forecasting demand patterns is a challenge for India’s airlines

Updated : August 22, 2019 12:09 PM IST

To cater to exponential growth, airlines in India have undertaken several technology initiatives.
What works well in the west does not necessarily work as well in developing markets like India.
As automation increases and algorithms become even more pervasive, airlines cannot simply rely on machine outputs for demand predictions.
Why forecasting demand patterns is a challenge for India’s airlines
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV