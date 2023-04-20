Why Air India's pilots are unhappy with new employment terms

The airline's new employment contract has not gone down well with pilots and they have threatened of 'industrial unrest' if the airline forces them to accept or sign the terms & conditions. The two unions Indian Commercial Pilots' Association & Indian Pilots' Guild have called the revised terms & conditions 'labour-hostile, unfair and unethical.'

An employee unrest is the last thing Air India may want to deal with at a time it expands its wings in domestic as well as international skies. However the airline's new employment contract has not gone down well with pilots and they have threatened of 'industrial unrest' if the airline forces them to accept or sign the terms & conditions.

The two unions Indian Commercial Pilots' Association & Indian Pilots' Guild have called the revised terms & conditions 'labour-hostile, unfair and unethical.'

Which clauses are pilots objecting to?

Sources said that the revised contract allows the company to transfer pilots to any station or network. The company reserves the right to terminate pilots with immediate effect.

The company also reserves the right to re-designate pilots which can upgrade or downgrade their salaries.

Another major issue is the sudden changes made to roster. The contract says pilots must keep themselves available all the time for flying duties and the company can amend the roster, as it deems fir, from time to time.

Another point of contention is about Senior Commanders promoted to management cadre barred from participating in union activities.

What are the pilots alleging?

Pilots claim that the HR has the power to 'manipulate' working conditions of pilots. They say that barring Senior Commanders from union activities is aimed at undermining the unions' functions.

They also say that sudden modification to rosters will disrupt their personal & social life.

A major bone of contention is the new CTC which is subject to 70 hours of flying. For example, if a Senior Commander doesn't get to fly for 70 hours then he/she won't be eligible to get the said salary of Rs 8.5 lk per month and the same applies for other ranks as well. Moreover, a pilot will be eligible for the guaranteed allowance of 40 hours only if he/she flies for those many hours.

"I will get paid on hourly basis if I take a two-weeks leave as I won't be completing 40 hours of flying duty. There's no fixed monthly income for us," said senior pilot who requested anonymity.

Meanwhile, Air India has dismissed these claims saying the terms are fair and are on par with global standards. The airline has also said there is no recognised union in Air India and a large number of pilots have signed the contract.

Another senior pilot who didn't want to be quoted said majority pilots are against the contract and the airline is spreading false information & trying to apply pressure tactics to get pilots on board.