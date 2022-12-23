A veteran in the aviation industry, Singh has over three decades of experience in the travel and air transportation domain. He joined Air India Express in November 2020.

Aviation veteran Aloke Singh will take charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Air India's low-cost airline business, comprising AirAsia India and Air India Express, from January 1, 2023. Singh is currently the CEO of Air India Express.

At the same time, current AirAsia India CEO Sunil Bhaskaran will lead a new initiative—an aviation training academy, PTI reported quoting an internal communication from the Tata Group-led Air India Express.

Who is Aloke Singh

A veteran in the aviation industry, Singh has over three decades of experience in the travel and air transportation domain. He joined Air India Express in November 2020. Leading the airline’s recovery in the post-Covid period, Singh has been instrumental in developing the airline’s dedicated cargo business, which accounts for about 5 percent of its revenue.

Earlier, Singh had worked in senior positions with Air India and Oman Air. He worked for 24 years with Air India in various positions including country manager, UAE, general manager of loyalty programmes and advertising, general manager of revenue management and pricing, and executive director of strategy and planning.

In 2014, he joined Oman Air as the chief officer of network planning. Between 2018 and 2020, Singh served as the senior advisor in aviation advisory and consulting firm CAPA Centre for Aviation, his LinkedIn profile said.

Singh is also the co-founder of a travel venture OpenSky Resorts.

Education