What Jet Airways' revival plan means for its lenders

Updated : October 17, 2020 08:56 PM IST

While this comes as a huge relief for the airline, its employees, and other stakeholders, Jet Airways’ lenders will have to write off a large part of their exposure as per the offer made by the Kalrock consortium.
Various classes of creditors have collectively made claims of Rs 40,259.12 crores against Jet Airways in NCLT.
