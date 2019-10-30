#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

What IndiGo’s mammoth aircraft order (again!) really means

Updated : October 30, 2019 12:47 PM IST

The order for 300 Airbus planes is significant for IndiGo in many ways.
By January 2016, IndiGo was 100 aircraft strong.
A deal as large as 300 aircraft is not negotiated overnight and hence it is not possible to say that the order is timed to negate bad press after the disastrous results.
What IndiGo’s mammoth aircraft order (again!) really means
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV