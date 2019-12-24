#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

What India should do to make its regional airports more viable

Updated : December 24, 2019 01:04 PM IST

Historically, a regional airport is one that sees traffic of fewer than one million passengers per year.
Perhaps the biggest challenge regional airports face is providing an adequate return on capital.
What India should do to make its regional airports more viable
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV