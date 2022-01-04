West Bengal to allow flights from Mumbai and Delhi thrice a week from January 5

West Bengal government on Tuesday said it would allow domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from January 5.

West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary BP Gopalika said the situation will be reviewed depending on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the state government said it would restrict flights from New Delhi and Mumbai, the two cities witnessing the largest surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, to just twice a week in a measure to combat the spread of the pandemic in the state.