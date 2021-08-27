Weekly aviation wrap: Government relaxes drone rules, Boeing MAX can fly again in India

This was a week of important developments in government policy and directives for the Indian civil aviation sector. Towards the end of the week, the government notified the Drone Rules, 2021 on August 26 . These rules supersede all prior rules and directives. The Drone Rules, 2021 aim to create a hassle-free and easy environment for anyone who wants to operate a drone in India whether for commercial or non-commercial use. To talk about a few distinct features of this policy, first and foremost, there is now a need for security clearance before any registration or licence issuance for drone operations.

Secondly, the government has included a higher payload coverage for drones, taking the maximum permitted all-up weight to 500 kg from 300 kg earlier. This has been done to create possibilities for not just drone taxis but also for using drones in carrying heavy weight for different purposes. Also, another point to be noted is that you do not need permission to operate drones in green zones and there is no requirement of pilot licence for operating a nano or micro drone for non-commercial purposes. So broadly, by reducing the number of approvals needed to 5 from 25 and reducing government interference substantially, the government has attempted to encourage a drone ecosystem in India and over 200 startups have already shown interest in using drones. So, the foundation for a drone infrastructure has been laid so that you may get your online package via a drone in the near future but the exact timeline is not known yet.

The other important order impacting the Indian airlines is aviation regulator DGCA lifting the ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The Boeing MAX 737-8 and 737-9 aircraft were banned from flying since March 2019 across the world following two fatal accidents involving the aircraft type. Now, that the MAX can fly again in India is good news specifically for SpiceJet as it is currently the sole operator of MAX aircraft in India and has 13 MAX aircraft in its fleet. The low-cost carrier has an order book of up to 205 MAX aeroplanes with 155 firm orders. This is also positive news for the upcoming airline Akasa Air . CNBC-TV18 exclusively reported that Akasa Air is looking at incorporating MAX aircraft in its fleet. The Boeing MAX aircraft promises better fuel efficiency and is seen as a competitor to Airbus neo aircraft.

As for another airline that is old but also new, Jet Airways, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on August 25 has given two weeks time to Kalrock-Jalan consortium to respond to claims by Jet Airways employee associations. The employees had raised concerns about pending salaries and retirement benefits under the resolution plan. Jet Airways, which had suspended operations in April 2019 after facing a severe financial crisis, is gearing up for resuming flights again under the Kalrock-Jalan consortium.

Overall, the Indian aviation sector continues to see daily air traffic around 50-60 percent of pre-pandemic levels. The average daily air traffic in August so far has been around 210,000 passengers, a substantial rise from around a daily level of 163,000 in July and 103,000 in June. Experts believe that the recovery is largely led by leisure traffic and corporate travel continues to remain subdued.

A matter close to the heart of Indian airlines is restrictions on capacity and fares. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with airlines this week and airlines proposed to remove restrictions on permitted capacity, which is currently at 72.5 percent and also requested to remove the limit on fares. The government has currently prescribed maximum and the minimum limit on airfares for different route lengths classified across seven categories. It remains to be seen whether the government monitors the demand scenario for some more time or lifts restrictions completely.