Watch: SpiceJet Q400 aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport

By Daanish Anand  Jul 25, 2023 10:03:28 PM IST (Published)

The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SUD’s engine one caught fire while carrying out ground run at idle power at the Delhi airport’s bay. The airline company has said that all the aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe.

On July 25, a SpiceJet aircraft under maintenance at Delhi Airport caught fire. The aircraft’s fire extinguisher was discharged on the engine to douse the fire.

The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SUD’s engine one caught fire while carrying out ground run at idle power at the Delhi airport’s bay. The incident came to the notice when aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) observed fire warning on engine one of the Q400 aircraft.

As a precautionary measure, the fire brigade was called to douse the flames. All the aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, said the airline company.
The Delhi airport authorities are will be issuing a statement on the incident soon.
Earlier on Tuesday, in a respite for the Indian budget airline, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been taken off from enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA as per sources.
SpiceJet was under enhanced surveillance since June 22, 2023 for a period of three weeks. As per DGCA sources, 51 spot checks of SpiceJet aircraft were conducted across 11 locations pan India.
