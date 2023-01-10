homeaviation Newswatch shirtless man fights flyer on biman bangladesh flight 15631221.htm

Watch: Shirtless man fights flyer on Biman Bangladesh flight

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 7:09:47 PM IST (Published)

Twitter user Bitanko Biswas wrote, “Another unruly passenger. This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!”

In yet another case of unruly behaviour on a flight, two flyers punched each other on a Bangladesh flight. Now, the viral video of the incident shows a shirtless man throwing punches at the other passenger. Others on the flight had to intervene and separate the two men.

While sharing the clip, Twitter user Bitanko Biswas wrote, “Another unruly passenger. This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!”
 

The shirtless passenger, who appears to be crying, is seen grabbing the co-passengers collar, whose face is not visible in the video. The seated man slaps him back. The shirtless man is now unstoppable.
ALSO READ : 
Drunk man who urinated on co-passenger banned by Air India for 30 days
Netizens have called for strict punishment for the duo. One Twitter user wrote, “Put them on the no-fly list for 10 years and see how it serves as a lesson for others too.”
 

Another Twitter user tweeted, “This is a South Asia-wide problem. The decimated underclasses are given overseas jobs but no lessons in civility. Will happen more and more I'm sure. There should be stiff penalties and an example made of him.”
Many were left dismayed after watching the video and expressed concern over such unpleasant incidents.
Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on woman onboard Air India flight sent to 14 days judicial custody
Twitter user Pramod wrote, "Nowadays, there is no standard remains in flight. Educated or uneducated are behaving rudely with air-hostess and co-passengers. This will endanger aeroplanes and passengers. It might be possible for a fatal accident. There must be strict law enforcement and ban for life.”
The incident occurred on a Biman Bangladesh flight which is the national carrier of Bangladesh. The date and the route of the flight are not known yet.
In India, unruly passengers are punished under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) of 2017. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) framed these rules in 2017 after a member of Parliament had assaulted an Air India staff member.
Domestic air passenger traffic touches 1.29 crore to cross pre-COVID level in Dec 2022
In a recent case that brought shame to the Tata Group-owned Air India, a drunk man urinated on an elderly woman in business class. The crew has been accused of mishandling the issue and put on suspension.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
