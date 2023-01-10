Watch: Shirtless man fights flyer on Biman Bangladesh flight

Twitter user Bitanko Biswas wrote, “Another unruly passenger. This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!”

In yet another case of unruly behaviour on a flight, two flyers punched each other on a Bangladesh flight. Now, the viral video of the incident shows a shirtless man throwing punches at the other passenger. Others on the flight had to intervene and separate the two men.

Another "Unruly Passenger" 👊This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vnpfe0t2pz — BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) January 7, 2023

The shirtless passenger, who appears to be crying, is seen grabbing the co-passengers collar, whose face is not visible in the video. The seated man slaps him back. The shirtless man is now unstoppable.

Netizens have called for strict punishment for the duo. One Twitter user wrote, “Put them on the no-fly list for 10 years and see how it serves as a lesson for others too.”

Pu them on no fly list for 10 years and see how its serves as a lesson for others too — Rahul (@Rahultn1990) January 8, 2023

Another Twitter user tweeted, “This is a South Asia-wide problem. The decimated underclasses are given overseas jobs but no lessons in civility. Will happen more and more I'm sure. There should be stiff penalties and an example made of him.”

Many were left dismayed after watching the video and expressed concern over such unpleasant incidents.

Twitter user Pramod wrote, "Nowadays, there is no standard remains in flight. Educated or uneducated are behaving rudely with air-hostess and co-passengers. This will endanger aeroplanes and passengers. It might be possible for a fatal accident. There must be strict law enforcement and ban for life.”

The incident occurred on a Biman Bangladesh flight which is the national carrier of Bangladesh. The date and the route of the flight are not known yet.

In India, unruly passengers are punished under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) of 2017. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) framed these rules in 2017 after a member of Parliament had assaulted an Air India staff member.

In a recent case that brought shame to the Tata Group-owned Air India, a drunk man urinated on an elderly woman in business class. The crew has been accused of mishandling the issue and put on suspension.