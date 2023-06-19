Watch: Jaw-dropping aircraft manoeuvres at Paris Air Show, back after four years

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Paris Air Show aboard Airbus’ latest helicopter. Besides, defence, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the event will also focus on the aviation industry’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Thrilling manoeuvres by military and civilian aircraft marked the Parisian sky as the Paris Air Show made a comeback on Monday, June 19, after a gap of four years. It began with a special event, with the participation of military forces. French President Emmanuel Macron also graced the event, arriving aboard Airbus’ latest helicopter.

The Paris Air Show shared a video of a jaw-dropping manoeuvre by an aircraft, which marked the arrival of President Macron. "Spectacular aerial displays grace the skies as we welcome President Emmanuel Macron to ParisAirShow!" read a tweet from the official handle of the Paris Air Show.

Spectacular aerial displays grace the skies as we welcome President @EmmanuelMacron to #ParisAirShow! The show is on! pic.twitter.com/6xl4hZ8P24 — Paris Air Show (@salondubourget) June 19, 2023