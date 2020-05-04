Aviation Warren Buffett offloads US airline stocks: Time to sell Indigo & Spicejet? Updated : May 04, 2020 04:11 PM IST The 89-year-old Buffett, popularly known as ‘Oracle of Omaha’ is followed by investors across the globe including India. Experts advise investors to bring down their exposure to the airline. If they are long term investor then they could hold the stock, they say. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365